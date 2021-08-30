Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells 3,305 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 297,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,175. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $52.80.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
