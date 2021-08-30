Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Sells 8,399 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 83,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.