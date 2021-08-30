Insider Selling: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00.

NSIT traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.84. 320,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,584. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,045,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.