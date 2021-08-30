Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 397 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $1,036.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $633.29 and a 1-year high of $1,061.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $975.71.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $10,470,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.