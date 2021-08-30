Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $42,018.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Phreesia by 290.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $875,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

