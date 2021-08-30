Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,222,350.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$40,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.47. 99,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,583. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.91 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

