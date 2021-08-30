Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $15,777,149.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $9,014,604.30.

ZI stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $134,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

