Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

