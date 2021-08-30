Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $14,202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $2,688,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $2,397,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. 6,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.69.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

