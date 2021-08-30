Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 695 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $327.13. 197,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,611. The stock has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

