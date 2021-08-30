Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 10.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $7.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $566.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,122. The stock has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

