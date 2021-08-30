Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

