Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.81. 224,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,168. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

