International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.97. 112,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

