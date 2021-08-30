International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the July 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ILAL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 14,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

