Intrust Bank NA Acquires 107 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Catalent were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

