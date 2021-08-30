Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,312,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $237,901. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

