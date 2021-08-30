Intrust Bank NA Increases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cactus by 157.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

