Intrust Bank NA Purchases Shares of 1,497 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

