Intrust Bank NA Sells 455 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.