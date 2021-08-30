Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,097,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

