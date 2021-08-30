Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PYZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.
