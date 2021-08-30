Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PYZ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,971. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.