Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.15 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

