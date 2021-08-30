Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,080,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $63.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.