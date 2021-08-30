Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,470 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after acquiring an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,478. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $180,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $1,805,248 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

