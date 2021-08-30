Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

