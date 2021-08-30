Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.