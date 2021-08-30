Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,008. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

