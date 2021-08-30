Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $203,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $278.84 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a market cap of $327.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

