Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $291,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $363.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.