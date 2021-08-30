Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

