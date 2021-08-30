Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

