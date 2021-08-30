iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 941,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

