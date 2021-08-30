iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

