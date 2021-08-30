iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the July 29th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $73.79. 253,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,426. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $74.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

