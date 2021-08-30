iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,930 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,834. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $103.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.37.

