iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,398,000 after buying an additional 1,214,183 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4,312.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GBF traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $126.66.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.