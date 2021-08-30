iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,689. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.78 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

