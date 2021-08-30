iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the July 29th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $87.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $73.96 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

