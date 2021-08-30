iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 47.7% in August

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 81,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,112. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

