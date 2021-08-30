iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. 573,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,779. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

