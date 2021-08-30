iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $62.26. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.