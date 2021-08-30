iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,511,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $117.16. 12,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,783. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

