iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $290.51

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $290.51 and last traded at $290.13, with a volume of 13996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.83.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.