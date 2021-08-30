iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,719. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $289.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.