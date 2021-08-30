iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.47

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $267.47 and last traded at $267.20, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.49.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

