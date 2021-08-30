iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.29

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.29 and last traded at $82.29, with a volume of 30747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after acquiring an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after acquiring an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

