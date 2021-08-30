iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,355,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $276.55 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.