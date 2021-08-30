iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 508.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 88,435 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.85. 68,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $77.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

