iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $129.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

